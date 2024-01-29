|
A new, multi-disciplinary minor option is available to students in any major throughout the university. This cross-disciplinary minor in Sustainability is an exciting new way to add expertise in sustainability to any major. To sign up for the minor, or to find out more, visit https://catalog.ttu.edu/preview_program.php?catoid=19&poid=14076&returnto=1799, and contact any of the listed advisors.
|Posted:
1/29/2024
Originator:
Jyotsna Sharma
Email:
jyotsna.sharma@ttu.edu
Department:
Plant and Soil Science
