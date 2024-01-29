Maymester 2024 Permaculture Field School (PSS 4312, PSS 6001) in Costa Rica A budget estimate is now available. Apply for scholarships to cover all or most of the costs of the program. Program fee is around $1730 – this includes all on-farm costs (lodging, meals, ground transport in the country). This is one of the most affordable Study Abroad opportunities at TTU, and open to all students. It also counts toward the TTU-wide Sustainability Minor. Posted:

1/29/2024



Originator:

Jyotsna Sharma



Email:

jyotsna.sharma@ttu.edu



Department:

Plant and Soil Science





