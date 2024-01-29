Maymester 2024 Permaculture Field School (PSS 4312, PSS 6001) in Costa Rica
A budget estimate is now available. Apply for scholarships to cover all or most of the costs of the program. Program fee is around $1730 – this includes all on-farm costs (lodging, meals, ground transport in the country). This is one of the most affordable Study Abroad opportunities at TTU, and open to all students. It also counts toward the TTU-wide Sustainability Minor.
Texas Tech University, 2500 Broadway, Lubbock, TX 79409
806.742.HELP (4357)
Email Us
Texas Homeland Security
|
Texas Public Information Act
|
Texas Energy Conservation Report
|
General Policy Information
TTU Home
|
TTU System
|
TTU Health Sciences Center
|
Angelo State University
|
Contact Us
|
Recommended Web Site Viewing Requirements
©2008 Texas Tech University | All Rights Reserved | Last modified: November 13, 2008. 11:41am