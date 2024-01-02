TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Learn some Arabic language and culture in our free community classes!

Meet at Mahon public Library - 1306 9th St.   Anyone can join! Children and adults are welcome too.  

Why study Arabic?

- Arabic is the 4th most spoken native language in the world. About 313 million people in 25 countries speak the language

- Knowledge of Arabic and Arabic culture provides advantages in career fields such as diplomacy, intelligence, business, engineering, international development, and academia.   

- Arabic speakers are in high demand for unique government jobs. The U.S. State Department identifies Arabic as a “critical language” and as a language of “strategic importance”.

- Opens doors for diversified business opportunities in the Arab world ·

- Employment opportunities with government agencies, international organization, and NGOs ·

 - Many scholarships and grants offered to students · Arabic sets you apart from competition ·


Learning about Middle-Eastern culture will give you the unique opportunity to learn about the rich culture and history. 

For more questions: Contact Rula Al-hmoud Rula.al-hmoud@ttu.edu
Posted:
2/1/2024

Originator:
Rula Al-Hmoud

Email:
rula.al-hmoud@ttu.edu

Department:
B53114 CMLL


Categories