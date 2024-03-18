|
This MBA program is one or two years, unique and rewarding master's that is designed to complement a STEM student's technical background with the business skills necessary to be successful in management and leadership roles. The focus on general business remains same as a traditional MBA, but the difference is the emphasis on STEM applications coupled with elective disciplines to foster success in the professional world.
3/18/2024
Lidia Jojy
ljojy@ttu.edu
