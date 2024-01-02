







We are currently scheduling interviews, so be sure to apply before Feb 12!





The program will take place over three weeks (June 30-July 22) and includes two undergraduate courses: CMI 4301 - Media, Tourism, & Culture and PHOT 4300 - Travel & Cultural Photography. Students in any major are encouraged to apply !





Graduate students will also be considered favorably. Independent studies can be arranged according to the needs and parameters of their program and their academic interests.





The program is led by Dr. Robert Peaslee (robert.peaslee@ttu.edu) and Dr. Jerod Foster (jerod.w.foster@ttu.edu). Feel free to reach out with any questions.

The Summer 2 Study Abroad Program in New Zealand is accepting applications at the following link: