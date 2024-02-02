The President's Departmental Excellence in Safety Award (henceforth referred to as Award) is an annual award given to a department or similar academic unit to recognize excellence in safety in research, scholarly and creative activity, and teaching.

Safety excellence encompasses departmental programs designed to mitigate chemical, physical, and/or biological hazards associated with research and teaching areas where departments have gone above and beyond to ensure the validity of research and the well-being of researchers and students.

The award consists of a $25,000 fund to the department to further enhance its safety mission. Proposed use of the funds is a critical component of the application process.

The 2023 application cycle is now open. Application packets are due by Friday, March 22, 2024.

Application Guidelines

The award application packet must consist of the award the application cover sheet and a 4-6 page document addressing the review criteria described on the cover sheet. The document should be prepared by a group of faculty, such as a departmental safety committee or ad hoc committee. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

The award application cover sheet must be electronically signed by the Chair of the Department and the Dean of the College. There is no limit on the number of applications within a college, and the Dean of the college should not rank the applications. The Dean's signature is to signify that the college is aware of the application and understands that funds from the award are to be used to augment the awardee department's safety infrastructure and goals.

Find the application materials