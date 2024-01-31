TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Study Abroad in Costa Rica

Join us this summer and study abroad in Costa Rica with Texas Tech University during Summer I, 2024. We will be exploring ecological relationships and herpetofauna in a variety of ecosystems and witnessing conservation initiatives first-hand. This is a hands-on course where we travel throughout the country.

The TTU study abroad deadline for registration is March 1st so don't delay!

You will take both courses NRM 4324/6324 Tropical Ecology and Conservation and NRM 4301/6002 Tropical Field Herpetology 

For more information, including permission of the instructor, please contact Dr. Griffis-Kyle at kerry.griffis-kyle@ttu.edu.
Posted:
1/31/2024

Originator:
Kerry Griffis Kyle

Email:
kerry.griffis-kyle@ttu.edu

Department:
Natural Resources Management


Categories