The Retail Management Department is offering a new course this summer! Taylor Swift and Fashion (RETL 4360) will teach you all about how Taylor Swift uses fashion to build her brand. In this course, you will learn about her looks during tours and videos, and the economic impact on hospitality, retail and the NFL. You will also learn about her preferred designers and how she wears a new look! No pre-reqs are required and this course is open to all majors!