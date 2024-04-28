We encourage Official Texas Tech Ring recipients to invite family and friends to attend the Spring 2023 Ring Ceremony at 1 p.m. on April 28th at the United Supermarkets Arena. The ceremony is a unique tradition exclusive to those who purchase the Official Texas Tech Ring and we hope all participants find the event meaningful.

Ring recipients will check in at the bottom of the outside ramp located on the north side of the arena. Check in for the ceremony will be conducted alphabetically by last name using the following schedule:

A through M check in at 11:15 a.m.

N through Z check in at 11:45 a.m.

No one should arrive later than 12:15 p.m.

Recipients are also required to wear business attire.

Please note, a clear bag policy will be in effect for the ceremony. We will also live stream the event on Facebook and YouTube for those unable to make it.

The ceremony will be followed by a reception from 3-4:30 p.m. at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. This reception is a great chance for ring recipients to spend time with family and pose for pictures with the ring sculpture outside the building.

For questions or more information, contact Lori Garcia, lori.garcia@ttu.edu.