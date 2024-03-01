The program fee is the lowest among all 6 week programs. The program fee is $2790.

Target audience: Students of Human Sciences and Mass Communications.

Deadline to complete the application: Mar 1, 2024.





The dates for the program are May 11 - June 22, 2024. Summer 1 is the best time to visit Europe.





Our program goes to the historic city of Benevento. Students study at the University of Sannio.





We have cultural visits planned to the royal palace in Caserta, a walking tour of the city of Naples that ends with a pizza lunch in the city that invented the pizza, to the historical site of Pompeii, hiking on the rim of the Vesuvius volcano, to the city of Salerno and to the Amalfi coast. You can enjoy swimming in the clear blue waters of the city of Amalfi. We usually have three of four visits to industries in the south central part of Italy - for instance the Stellantis car plant, the Rummo pasta factory that exports to the US and Japan; and a college for pizza chefs.





The webpage for the program is





The link to start an application is



