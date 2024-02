The University Libraries and Follett Bookstore are partnering on an Open Educational Resources (OER) Adoption Initiative. Full-time and part-time faculty can:

Receive a $750 stipend for using an OER - easy money!

Submit short and simple application; stipends awarded on rolling basis.

Easily utilize existing OER; no need to create your own.

Learn more and apply at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/library/oer/follettoer.php or email libraries.oer@ttu.edu.