Texas Tech University Libraries and Kennesaw State University are teaming up to co-host All Things Open Week, a virtual conference that combines issues typically discussed during Open Education Week, Open Access Week, Fair Use Week and more. We invite all interested parties to submit a presentation proposal. All sessions will be virtual.

W hat does “all things open” encompass?

· Open access publishing

· Open data

· Open educational resources

· Open pedagogy

· Open science

· Open-source software

· Open licensing and fair use

· And any other efforts to increase access and equity!

Speakers can choose from different “open” tracks and themes, and there are options for lightning talks, full-length presentations or interactive Q&A panels. The submission portal is open now through March 1, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.

For more information and to submit a proposal, please follow this link: https://digitalcommons.kennesaw.edu/ato/cfp.html