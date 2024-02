The Undergraduate STEM Center is a convenient hub for all undergraduate STEM students. With access to computers, printers, and charging stations, it's a practical spot for getting work done either independently or with classmates. Need a little extra help with your STEM courses? Tutoring services are available, too.





Located in Doak Hall, Room 100, all you need to do is swipe your ID at the door to enter. Open from 6 am to 9 pm, Monday through Friday.