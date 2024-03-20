Dr. Rod Williams, Vice Provost for Outreach and Engagement will present on Methods for Evaluating your Engaged Scholarship Project as part of the Engaged Scholarship Lunch and Learn Series. Lunch is provided.



Location: Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center (TLPDC) room 151 Time: 12:00 - 1:00pm

Please use the link below to register via the TLPDC portal. You will need to log in with your eRaider credentials then scroll to the March 20th session titled " Methods for Evaluating your Engaged Scholarship Project".



3/18/2024



Lindsay Wren



Lindsay.Wren@ttu.edu



University Outreach and Engagement



TLPDC Room 151



