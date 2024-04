Dr. Rod Williams, Vice Provost for Outreach and Engagement will present on ways to develop and incorporate engaged scholarship into your faculty dossier.



Location: Teaching, Learning, & Professional Development Center (TLPDC) room 153 Time 2:00 - 3:30pm



Please use the link below to register via the TLPDC portal. You will need to log in with your eRaider credentials then scroll to the April 16th session titled "Faculty Dossier Development"



Posted:

4/2/2024



Originator:

Lindsay Wren



Email:

Lindsay.Wren@ttu.edu



Department:

University Outreach and Engagement



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 4/16/2024



Location:

TLPDC 153



