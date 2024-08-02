The Undergraduate Writing Center (UWC) and Graduate Writing Center (GWC) help students develop excellent written communication skills through writing consultations and other programming.

Instructors play a crucial role in guiding students toward these resources. Invite the UWC or GWC to provide an information session or instructional workshop to your in-person or online class. Popular workshop topics include general academic writing skills, citation styles, and writing in specific genres.

Request a UWC Info Session

Request a UWC Workshop

Request a GWC Info Session or Workshop