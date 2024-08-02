TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Invite the Writing Center Into Your Classroom!

The Undergraduate Writing Center (UWC) and Graduate Writing Center (GWC) help students develop excellent written communication skills through writing consultations and other programming.

 

Instructors play a crucial role in guiding students toward these resources. Invite the UWC or GWC to provide an information session or instructional workshop to your in-person or online class. Popular workshop topics include general academic writing skills, citation styles, and writing in specific genres.

 

Request a UWC Info Session

Request a UWC Workshop

Request a GWC Info Session or Workshop
Posted:
2/8/2024

Originator:
Kristin Messuri

Email:
kristin.messuri@ttu.edu

Department:
Writing Centers of TTU


Categories