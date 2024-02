Students earning a Bachelor of Science in Human Sciences (HS), Human Development and Family Studies (HDFS), Restaurant, Hotel, and Institutional Management (RHIM), and Nutritional Sciences (NS) can easily add a teaching credential that will allow you to teach middle school or high school students what you've learned in your undergrad!. FCS teachers are in high demand and there are many employment opportunities. You can help by earning a degree in Family and Consumer Sciences! Posted:

2/13/2024



Originator:

Ashlee Murden



Email:

ashlee.murden@ttu.edu



Department:

FCSE Family and Consumer Sciences



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 2/15/2024



Location:

HS 136



