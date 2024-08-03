Join us as we celebrate Women's Day with ORI’s Women's Health Webinar!

The event is on Friday, March 8th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Guest speakers: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

- Nutrition During Pregnancy - Christine Garner, Ph.D., RD, CLC – Assistant Vice President of Research, Assistant Professor, Principal Investigator for VIBRANT MOMS, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, InfantRisk Center, TTUHSC Amarillo - Thyroid Health and Women's Well-being - Rama Chemitiganti, M.D. – Director, Center of Excellence for Diabetes and Endocrinology, ECHD Endowed Chair, Department of Internal Medicine, TTUHSC Permian Basin



Panelist dialog about Food and Nutrition Insecurity: 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

- Molly Forman, M.S. – North Region Program Leader, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service - Elyvine Ingabire-Gasana, Ph.D. Candidate – in Nutritional Sciences and President of the Graduate Nutrition Organization for 2023-2024 at TTU Lubbock. - Wilna Oldewage-Theron, Ph.D., RD(SA) – Professor of Nutritional Sciences and a Graduate Advisor in the College of Human Sciences at TTU Lubbock. - Jessica Tullar Caroom, Ph.D. – Executive Director of Growing Together Texas in Lubbock.



REGISTER HERE if you have not already done so, and please share with others.

Looking forward to seeing you all there!





Thank you for your support!





Obesity Research Institute

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/research/obesityresearch/



