Established in 2003, the awards show appreciation for each winner's generosity and continued support of Texas Tech's work to become more globally connected. The GVA 2024 Awards Reception is scheduled for Thursday, April 18.



https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/intlopr/global_vision_awards.php

Posted:

2/13/2024



Originator:

Carolina Arellanos



Email:

carolina.arellanos@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 4/18/2024



Location:

International Cultural Center Hall of Nations



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental