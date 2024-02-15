Emmy Pérez, Texas Poet Laureate 2020, is the author of With the River on Our Face and Solstice. Her Paper america: New and Selected Poems is forthcoming in 2025. In 2022, she was a USA Fellow, and she is a past recipient of fellowships from the NEA, the Academy of American Poets, and CantoMundo. Originally from Santa Ana, California, she has lived in the Texas borderlands for over 20 years and has been a member of the Macondo Writers Workshop since 2008. Currently, she is a professor of Creative Writing and holds the Dr. Robert S. Nelsen Professorship in Mexican American Studies at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Emmy's reading, sponsored by the TTU Department of English, Creative Writing Program and President’s Excellence in Teaching Professorship program, will take place both virtually (register for the Zoom link here) and in HUMA 001 on Thurs Feb. 15 at 7:30pm (CST).