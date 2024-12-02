The Department of Economics understand the growing market changes when it comes to analyzing data, programming and AI in the next few years. The first step was creating a new minor, 100% online in Economic Data Analysis.
The ECO classes for the minor are -
ECO 2301 - Principles of Microeconomics
ECO 2302 - Principles of Macroeconomics
ECO 3361 - Excel for Economists
ECO 3362 - Economic Statistics
ECO 3363 - Economic Data Analysis I
ECO 3364 - Economic Data Analysis II
All classes will be online. ECO 2301 and ECO 2302 fulfill core SOCIAL/BEHAVIORAL SCIENCES requirements. Prerequisites for upper-level minor classes will be ECO 2301 and 2302.
For more information email Economics advisor - jose.a.jimenez@ttu.edu or stop by Holden Hall 243.