New Minor - 100% Online Economic Data Analysis
The Department of Economics understand the growing market changes when it comes to analyzing data, programming and AI in the next few years. The first step was creating a new minor, 100% online in Economic Data Analysis.

The ECO classes for the minor are -
 
ECO 2301 - Principles of Microeconomics
ECO 2302 - Principles of Macroeconomics
ECO 3361 - Excel for Economists
ECO 3362 - Economic Statistics
ECO 3363 - Economic Data Analysis I
ECO 3364 - Economic Data Analysis II

All classes will be online. ECO 2301 and ECO 2302 fulfill core SOCIAL/BEHAVIORAL SCIENCES requirements. Prerequisites for upper-level minor classes will be ECO 2301 and 2302.

For more information email Economics advisor - jose.a.jimenez@ttu.edu or stop by Holden Hall 243.
Posted:
2/12/2024

Originator:
Jose Jimenez

Email:
jose.a.jimenez@ttu.edu

Department:
Economics


