The Department of Economics understand the growing market changes when it comes to analyzing data, programming and AI in the next few years. The first step was creating a new minor, 100% online in Economic Data Analysis.





The ECO classes for the minor are -

ECO 2301 - Principles of Microeconomics

ECO 2302 - Principles of Macroeconomics

ECO 3361 - Excel for Economists

ECO 3362 - Economic Statistics

ECO 3363 - Economic Data Analysis I

ECO 3364 - Economic Data Analysis II





All classes will be online. ECO 2301 and ECO 2302 fulfill core SOCIAL/BEHAVIORAL SCIENCES requirements. Prerequisites for upper-level minor classes will be ECO 2301 and 2302.





For more information email Economics advisor - jose.a.jimenez@ttu.edu or stop by Holden Hall 243.