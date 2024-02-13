The Student Union & Activities department is accepting applications for the 2024-2025 Barnes & Noble Leadership Scholarship. The Barnes & Noble Leadership Scholarship is available to currently enrolled full-time Texas Tech University students who have demonstrated leadership at Texas Tech University and have maintained a 3.0 cumulative GPA. Texas Tech University Health Science Center students are not eligible for the Barnes & Noble Leadership Scholarship.

Applicant Criteria:

Be a full-time student at Texas Tech University. Texas Tech University Health Science Center students are not eligible for the scholarship. Must have demonstrated leadership and service to, for, or in the name of Texas Tech University. Maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 at time of application for the scholarship and receipt of the scholarship. The annual scholarship is dispersed twice, once in the fall and once again in the spring to the recipient as long as they remain enrolled as a TTU student and meet scholarship eligibility. Recipients may reapply annually.

Applications may be accessed online at www.sub.ttu.edu .

Applications are due by 5:00 PM on Friday, March 1, 2024.