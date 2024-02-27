The Student Union & Activities department is accepting applications for the 2024-2025 Barnes & Noble Leadership Scholarship. The Barnes & Noble Leadership Scholarship is available to currently enrolled full-time Texas Tech University students who have demonstrated leadership at Texas Tech University and have maintained a 3.0 cumulative GPA. Texas Tech University Health Science Center students are not eligible for the Barnes & Noble Leadership Scholarship.
Applicant Criteria:
- Be a full-time student at Texas Tech University, whether at the undergraduate or graduate level. Texas Tech University Health Science Center students are not eligible for the scholarship.
- Must have demonstrated leadership and service to, for, or in the name of Texas Tech University.
- Maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 at time of application for the scholarship and receipt of the scholarship.
- The annual scholarship is dispersed twice, once in the fall and once again in the spring to the recipient as long as they remain enrolled as a TTU student and meet scholarship eligibility. Recipients may reapply annually.
Applications may be accessed online at www.sub.ttu.edu.
Applications are due by 5:00 PM on Friday, March 1, 2024.