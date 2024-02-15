|
The Research in Early Development (RED) Lab is recruiting undergraduate research assistants for Fall 2024. Our focus is: early developmental trajectories of typically developing children and children at risk for developmental disabilities, the impact o early developmental hazards such as poverty, adverse life experiences, toxic stress, and health disparities, and more! If interested, reach out to our lab manager (gabriella.m.garcia@ttu.edu) to schedule an interview and learn more about research opportunities!
