What is the TECHniques Center?

The TECHniques Center is a tutoring program of Student Disability Services that is the only program of its kind in Texas. Students in our program have a diagnosis of a learning disability, ADD / ADHD, and/or Autism Spectrum Disorder and receive specialized tutoring from amazing tutors (that's you) who are currently enrolled TTU and TTUHSC students.

Why should I work here?

With the TECHniques Center, you'll also get extensive training on how to tutor and work with different learners, so it's ok if you don't have experience tutoring. Every tutor is required to attend a two-day training at the beginning of the semester. All the training you'll get on the job is PAID w/ pay starting at $12.50 an hour!

In addition, if you fulfill your training requirements and tutor according to your schedule, you'll earn certification as a tutor through the College Reading and Learning Association (A very unique resume item that sets you apart from your peers!).

How can I learn more?

You can visit our website for more info!



https://www.depts.ttu.edu/techniques/tutors/ProspectiveTutorsOverview.php

All of our tutors tell us when they graduate that they wish they'd known about this job sooner. Check out what they have to say about working at the TC here! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msYw1oQJ6mA



How do I apply?

Click Here to apply today!









Virtual interviews will be requested based on our hiring needs and sent to your TTU email.

Questions?

Contact Christian Enevoldsen @ Christian.enevoldsen@ttu.edu 806.742.1822.

Information about the TECHniques Center, our application process, and FAQs can be found here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/techniques/