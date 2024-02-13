Please join us to learn about opportunities for U.S. citizens to pursue graduate or professional study, conduct research, or teach English. During the session, you will find out about the types of Fulbright awards, application components, tips, and get your questions answered.





Applicants may choose from over 140 countries for study, independent research, or teaching English abroad. The Fulbright grant includes:





· round-trip transportation

· monthly room and board stipend

· health coverage





Registration is not required.





When: 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. February 29, 2024

Where: Room #152 Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center (TLPDC) - The TLPDC is in the northeast corner of the University Library.





For additional information email: pesa@ttu.edu