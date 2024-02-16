The Department of Sociology, Anthropology, and Social Work is now offering a minor in Criminology!





Criminology is the sociological study of law-making, law-breaking, and social control. A minor in criminology may be beneficial to students planning careers in a variety of areas, including business, law, law enforcement, government, international development, medicine, and social services. Students minoring in criminology must complete 18 hours of sociology or criminology courses: SOC 1301, CRIM 2333 or CRIM 2335, SOC 3327, CRIM 4325 and 6 hours of additional upper level sociology or criminology electives. A grade of “C” or higher is required for courses to apply to the minor View the TTU Catalog page here: https://catalog.ttu.edu/preview_program.php?catoid=19&poid=15140





Students are allowed to double minor in Sociology and Criminology.





Sociology major students cannot minor in Criminology. Criminology students cannot minor in Sociology.





Please consult with your major advisor about steps needed to declare a Criminology minor.



