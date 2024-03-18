Score big this March Madness season with exclusive dining discounts from campus dining! Calling all Red Raiders, Faculty, and Staff – from March 1st to March 29th, 2024, we're bringing you a slam dunk deal! Purchase a Commuter or Faculty/Staff Dining Plan in person at the Dining Plan Office (SUB Room 238C) and receive an extra 25 DINING BUCKS! Keep the momentum going as your balance seamlessly rolls over from semester to semester, ensuring you always have the fuel you need to stay in the game at Texas Tech!

Commuter Dining Plan Rates Discount

Commuter $50 - $300 15% at all Hospitality Services locations!





Bonus promotion only applies to Commuter and Faculty/Staff Dining Plans added in person.

Valid for off-campus students, faculty, and staff exclusively. Reflects the price of the plan in U.S. dollars.

Rates include the Dining Operations Cost of $2.50 (plus current applicable state/local sales tax).

Hospitality Services Valid for food or beverage purchases only at anylocation.

Sold in increments of $50. Students may bill to tuition, add with debit/credit card. Staff and Faculty may purchase with debit/credit card.

Limit one per person

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu.



Questions? Visit the Dining Plan Office (SUB Room 238C) 9 am to 4 pm or email hospsrvc.dining.plans@ttu.edu.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and X @EatAtTexasTech! Learn about special events, giveaways, new food locations, tasty treats, and more!!!

Feed Your Inner Red Raider!

hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu