Land Arts 2023 Exhibition culminates the semester-long transdisciplinary field program Land Arts of the American West presenting works by students Tatsuki Hoshihara, Lorri Kershner, Rohan Khanna, Maeve Kirk, Heidi Landau, Stirling Lemme, Laurel McLaughlin, Stinne Storm, and 2023 field resident artist Dionne Lee.

Land Arts of the American West is a “semester abroad in our own backyard” where architects, artists, historians, and writers camp for fifty-three nights while traveling 5,576 miles overland to experience major land art monuments while also visiting sites expanding their understanding of what land art might be. Land Arts hinges on the primacy of first-person experience and the realization that human-land relationships are rarely singular.

Posted:

2/16/2024



Originator:

Miranda Perlmutter



Email:

miperlmu@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 2/23/2024



Location:

Museum of Texas Tech University



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Academic

