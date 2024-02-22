Dionne Lee works in photography, collage, and video to explore power, survival, and personal history in relation to the American landscape. Lee teaches at Ohio State, and was a first Land Arts Field Resident. Lee's work will be included in the 2023 Land Arts Exhibition as well as the

Whitney Biennial 2024.





Aaron Hegert works in digital and photographic media. Hegert's projects aim to contribute to conversations about images, technology, and power; with a particular emphasis on how images shape the way we understand landscape and human/nature relationships. Hegert is an assistant professor of photography at Texas Tech University.



