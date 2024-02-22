Dionne Lee works in photography, collage, and video to explore power, survival, and personal history in relation to the American landscape. Lee teaches at Ohio State, and was a first Land Arts Field Resident. Lee's work will be included in the 2023 Land Arts Exhibition as well as the Whitney Biennial 2024.





Aaron Hegert works in digital and photographic media. Hegert's projects aim to contribute to conversations about images, technology, and power; with a particular emphasis on how images shape the way we understand landscape and human/nature relationships. Hegert is an assistant professor of photography at Texas Tech University.





Land Arts of the American West at Texas Tech University operates from the Huckabee College of Architecture as a transdisciplinary field program dedicated to expanding awareness of the intersection of human construction and the evolving nature of our planet. The program leverages immersive field experience in the desert southwest as a primary pedagogic agent to support research that opens horizons of perception, probes depths of inquiry and advances understanding of human actions shaping environments. Dionne Lee was the inaugural Land Arts Field Resident in 2023 and Aaron Hegert was a Field Guest in 2019.



