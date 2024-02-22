TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Crisis Narrative Discussion at the TLPDC

Join a conversation on the “Crisis Narrative” presented by the Student Wellbeing Collaborative.  Lisa Viator, Ph.D., Managing Director of the Student Counseling Center, will lead a discussion on the topic.  All faculty and staff are welcome.

Register at https://ttu.elementlms.com/course/student-wellbeing-series/

A box lunch will be provided to those registering through the TLPDC at least two days prior to the event. A virtual meeting option will be available via Teams or Zoom.

**Bonus**  Texas Tech University specific student wellbeing data will be shared!
Posted:
2/14/2024

Originator:
JILL SWENSON Stangl

Email:
jill.stangl@ttu.edu

Department:
Vice Provost for Student Life

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Date: 2/22/2024

Location:
TLPDC - Room 153

