Join a conversation on the “Crisis Narrative” presented by the Student Wellbeing Collaborative. Lisa Viator, Ph.D., Managing Director of the Student Counseling Center, will lead a discussion on the topic. All faculty and staff are welcome.

Register at https://ttu.elementlms.com/course/student-wellbeing-series/

A box lunch will be provided to those registering through the TLPDC at least two days prior to the event. A virtual meeting option will be available via Teams or Zoom.

**Bonus** Texas Tech University specific student wellbeing data will be shared!