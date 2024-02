Expert Panel in Miami to Discuss Hispanic Media - Th 2/22 at 5:00 p.m.

Alejandro Alvarado, Florida International University

Juan Camilo Gómez, Actualidad Radio

Luis Alberto González, Florida International University

Isabella Sánchez, Zubi Advertising & the Hispanic Marketing Council Zoom Meeting ID: 281 558 5156 (entry will be screened) The panel discussion is a special session for Prof. Kent Wilkinson's graduate seminar, Global and Local Ethnic Media, in the College of Media & Communication.

2/19/2024



Originator:

Kenton Wilkinson



Email:

kent.wilkinson@ttu.edu



Department:

CoMC Dept of JCMI



Event Information

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

2/22/2024



Location:

via Zoom



