Law School Offers: How to Make the Best Choice

Katya Valasek, Director of Pre-Law Advising with the Law School Admission Council, will present information for students who have been admitted to one or more law schools on how to make the best decision for you.

RSVP here to receive the Zoom link: https://forms.gle/53R2NdeUw5BMU6oh7 Posted:

2/27/2024



Originator:

Kristi Bloomquist



Email:

Kristi.Bloomquist@ttu.edu



Department:

Tech Transfer Acceleration Program



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 3/5/2024



Location:

Zoom



