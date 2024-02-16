|
Selected students will receive a scholarship of up to $5000 and will offer behavior and training services to Lubbock pet owners through faculty and graduate student supervision. They will also expected to be hold his position from Fall 2024-Spring 2025 and complete training in Summer 2024. To be eligible, students must have completed ANSC 3314. For information on how to apply, please contact Dr. Anastasia Stellato, anastasia.stellato@ttu.edu.
|Posted:
2/16/2024
Originator:
Anastasia Stellato
Email:
Anastasia.Stellato@ttu.edu
Department:
Animal and Food Sciences
