Selected students will receive a scholarship of up to $5000 and will offer behavior and training services to Lubbock pet owners through faculty and graduate student supervision. They will also expected to be hold his position from Fall 2024-Spring 2025 and complete training in Summer 2024. To be eligible, students must have completed ANSC 3314. For information on how to apply, please contact Dr. Anastasia Stellato, anastasia.stellato@ttu.edu.