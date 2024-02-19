National TRIO Week is only a few days away and we can't wait! Down below you can find a list of some of the events we will be hosting along with other important information. Monday, 2/19: Although there is no event planned for this day, make sure to kick off TRIO Week rocking your favorite jersey.

Tuesday, 2/20: Come learn about TRIO & it's Legacy at the Student Enrichment Center from 11:00 am-1:00 pm , Take a Photo w/ a TRIO Staff Member .

Wednesday, 2/21: TRIO SSS & HSI have partnered to bring you a Peer Study Night. There will be TRIO SSS tutors and upperclassmen available to help you study for courses like Chemistry, English, Physics etc. This event will be from 5-8 pm in the Student Enrichment Center. (Refreshments will be provided). ( PJ/Comfy Day )

Thursday, 2/22: TRIO SSS will be having a Game Night from 5-8 pm in Doak 114. Come and show how much you know at our TRIO Trivia and or play some board games with fellow TRIO peers. We will also be posting TRIO Legends on our social media, please feel free to repost them to show your TRIO pride. ( Learn & Post about a TRIO Legend )

Friday, 2/23: Tech TRIO will be having an org meeting followed by a Movie Night from 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm . ( Crazy Sock Day ) Posted:

