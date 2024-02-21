Power Up Your Studies with TRIO SSS & HSI Peer Study Night!



Join us for a Peer Study Night on Wednesday, February 21st from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Student Enrichment Center .

This is your chance to: Get help with your toughest courses: We'll have TRIO SSS tutors and experienced upperclassmen available to answer your questions and guide you in subjects like Chemistry, English, Physics, and more!

We'll have TRIO SSS tutors and experienced upperclassmen available to answer your questions and guide you in subjects like Chemistry, English, Physics, and more! Connect with peers: Collaborate with other students, share study tips, and form study groups.

Collaborate with other students, share study tips, and form study groups. Fuel your focus: Enjoy delicious refreshments provided throughout the event.

Enjoy delicious refreshments provided throughout the event. Dress comfortably: It's PJ/Comfy Day , so wear your most relaxed attire! Spread the word and join us for a productive and fun evening! See you there!

Posted:

2/21/2024



Originator:

Shanoy Anderson



Email:

shanoyan@ttu.edu



Department:

PI Jonathan Crider





Categories

Academic

Departmental

