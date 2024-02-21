|
Join us for a Peer Study Night on Wednesday, February 21st from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Student Enrichment Center.
This is your chance to:
- Get help with your toughest courses: We'll have TRIO SSS tutors and experienced upperclassmen available to answer your questions and guide you in subjects like Chemistry, English, Physics, and more!
- Connect with peers: Collaborate with other students, share study tips, and form study groups.
- Fuel your focus: Enjoy delicious refreshments provided throughout the event.
- Dress comfortably: It's PJ/Comfy Day, so wear your most relaxed attire!
Spread the word and join us for a productive and fun evening!
See you there!
2/21/2024
Shanoy Anderson
shanoyan@ttu.edu
PI Jonathan Crider
