Power Up Your Studies with TRIO SSS & HSI Peer Study Night!

Join us for a Peer Study Night on Wednesday, February 21st from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Student Enrichment Center.

This is your chance to:
  • Get help with your toughest courses: We'll have TRIO SSS tutors and experienced upperclassmen available to answer your questions and guide you in subjects like Chemistry, English, Physics, and more!
  • Connect with peers: Collaborate with other students, share study tips, and form study groups.
  • Fuel your focus: Enjoy delicious refreshments provided throughout the event.
  • Dress comfortably: It's PJ/Comfy Day, so wear your most relaxed attire!

Spread the word and join us for a productive and fun evening!

See you there!


2/21/2024

Shanoy Anderson

shanoyan@ttu.edu

PI Jonathan Crider


