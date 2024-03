See if your teens can “trick” our tests! Help the TTU Personality Assessment and Treatment Seeking Lab by signing up for a 1-time, 2-hour study. 1 caregiver and 1+ teen(s) take surveys to earn $20 per family member.

If interested, please go to https://tinyurl.com/5x8s6bz7 and our lab will contact you for further information!

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.