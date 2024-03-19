TTU HomeTechAnnounce

City Management Speaker Event
The Texas Tech Master of Public Administration (MPA) Program is inviting students interested in city management.  The speakers will address the nature and importance of city management, their significant experiences, current issues, and students' career development paths in this field.  Lunch will be provided.  RSVP to era.ibarra@ttu.edu by March 11th.
Posted:
2/22/2024

Originator:
Irasema Ibarra

Email:
era.ibarra@ttu.edu

Department:
Political Science

Event Information
Time: 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 3/19/2024

Location:
Holden Hall, Room 119A

