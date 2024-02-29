Dear Parenting Students,

Texas Senate Bill 459 affords pregnant and parenting students with the opportunity for early class registration. "Parenting student" means a student enrolled at an institution of higher education who is the parent or legal guardian of a child under 18 years of age (includes students who are currently pregnant, fostering, or who have adopted children). If you are a parent, and haven't yet been added to the Early Class Registration list, please complete the parenting support form at https://cm.maxient.com/reportingform.php?TexasTechUniv&layout_id=4 by Friday, March 22, 2024 for Early Class Registration for the fall 2024 semester. Confirmation of early class registration will be sent to you after your registration had been added. Once processed you will be able to register early for classes. This way, you can determine the class schedule that works best for the support of you and your family.

If you have questions regarding this or want to check if you have already been added to early class registration, please email alfaris@ttu.edu from the Office for Student Civil Rights and Sexual Misconduct.



