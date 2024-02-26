Are you graduating in spring or summer? We’d love to see you at our Thesis and Dissertation Completion Camp. Join us March 19-22 from 9am-12pm, daily, for dedicated writing time to help you finish the final stretch on your thesis or dissertation project.

Applications are due by March 6 at 12pm noon.

Although this camp will be held in person in the Graduate Center in Weeks Hall, and we strongly encourage onsite participation, we understand that distance students are also in the completion stages. If you are a distance student in the completion stages of the thesis or dissertation, please register, as accommodations can be made.





Learn more and apply at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/provost/uwc/graduate/GWCwritingretreats.php#Completion_Camp.