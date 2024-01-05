Save the Date for ORI’s 9th Annual Meeting: One Health for Metabolic Health

On Wednesday, May 1st from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at TTUHSC Academic Event Center

Undergraduates/Graduate Students & Postdocs broadly working in obesity and related metabolic or chronic diseases are encouraged to submit!

Submit Abstract here DEADLINE: Friday, March 29th

On the submission form, please include:

· Title of research presentation

· Authors’ names & affiliations (the first author will be the presenter)

· Objective, methods, results, significance, and conclusions (250-word limit)

Monetary awards will be given to top overall presentations.

Brought to you by Obesity Research Institute