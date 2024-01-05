TTU HomeTechAnnounce

CALL FOR ABSTRACTS for ORI’s 9th Annual Meeting - Deadline Friday, March 29th!

Save the Date for ORI’s 9th Annual Meeting: One Health for Metabolic Health

 On Wednesday, May 1st from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at TTUHSC Academic Event Center

 

Undergraduates/Graduate Students & Postdocs broadly working in obesity and related metabolic or chronic diseases are encouraged to submit! 

Submit Abstract here DEADLINE: Friday, March 29th

On the submission form, please include:

·   Title of research presentation

·   Authors’ names & affiliations (the first author will be the presenter)

·    Objective, methods, results, significance, and conclusions (250-word limit)

Monetary awards will be given to top overall presentations. 

 

Brought to you by Obesity Research Institute


 
2/26/2024

Alex Scoggin

Alex.Scoggin@ttu.edu

Obesity Research Institute

Time: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 5/1/2024

TTUHSC Academic Event Center

