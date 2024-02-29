Colin Channer was born in Jamaica, and educated there and in New York. His ten books as fiction writer, poet and editor include Console (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2023), Finalist for a 2023 New England Book Award. His prose and poetry have appeared in The New Yorker, The Atlantic, Bomb, The Poetry Review, Harvard Review, Conjunctions, Agni, Prairie Schooner, Virginia Quarterly and other venues. He he is an associate professor in the Department of Literary Arts at Brown University.





His reading will be held onsite in Humanities Room 001 at 7:30 PM

To register for Zoom access, follow this link