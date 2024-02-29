Title: The Neuromuscular Response to Eccentric Muscle Damage in Younger and Older Females

Brief Description: The TTU Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management is currently recruiting participants for a research study to quantify the effect of age on neuromuscular function (i.e., peak torque) following eccentric muscle damage and to evaluate the pattern of recovery following eccentric muscle damage in younger and older females over 72 hours

We are looking for healthy females between the ages of 65-80. To qualify for this study, you must not currently be on any hormone replacement therapies. Six months prior to participation, participants performed resistance training less than three times a month and refrained from other structured exercise consisting of more than 30 min/d, three times per week. You must not have a body mass index ≥ 30 kg/m2, a history of lower extremity surgery, require the use of an assistive walking device, experienced a myocardial infarction within the year prior to participation, or have any known neuromuscular or metabolic disease(s).

As a participant, you will be required to sign an informed consent document stating you understand all of the procedures and rights as a research subject, and to fill out questionnaires regarding your health and exercise history. The study includes a single familiarization visit and, up to 4 weeks later, 4 additional visits over 4 consecutive days to our laboratory in the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management. Testing will include: non-invasive ultrasound imaging, electromyography (EMG), various maximal strength, an eccentric muscle damage protocol, soreness assessments, and muscle stimulation. Minimal risks and discomforts such as skin irritation, physical exertion, and musculoskeletal injury may occur. This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board.

There are no direct benefits to you as a participant in this research. Participants will be compensated up to $30 for the completion of this study.

Your participation is completely voluntary. You can skip parts of the research you are not comfortable with and stop at any time.

If you are interested or have questions, please contact Kathryn Southall at ksm.NOPL@ttu.edu