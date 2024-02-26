The Performing Arts Research Lab (PeARL) at Texas Tech is looking for participants for a music experiment. Participants should be citizens or permanent residents of the US.

The experiment will take about 60 minutes and involves listening to short excerpts of music and filling out a questionnaire. You will be compensated $15 for your time.

This work has been certified by the TTU Institutional Review Board and is supervised by Dr. David Sears in the School of Music at Texas Tech. No risks are associated with this research. Your confidentiality and anonymity for serving in this experiment will be protected.

If you are interested, please contact ttupearl5@gmail.com to schedule appointment.