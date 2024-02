The Whitacre College of Engineering STEM Outreach Program is hosting theevent for FIRST Alumni/Participants, high school students in our FIRST programs, and student organization representatives who would like to learn how they can be involved with FIRST!





The event will take place March 2nd, 3:30 - 5:30 PM, at the Science Spectrum.





Those interested in signing up can do so through the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/texas-tech-first-robotics-mixer-tickets-820285545147?aff=oddtdtcreator





Questions about this event can be sent to garrett.smith@ttu.edu