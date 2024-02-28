Orgullo y Poder (Pride & Power) - Undergraduate student artists of all diverse backgrounds are invited to help us display how YOU showcase your sense of Hispanic/Latinx "Orgullo y Poder." This year's topic centers around "Icons and Symbols of the Borderland," the theme of an art exhibit coming to the Museum of Texas Tech in 2025. First, second and third place scholarship prizes will be awarded (recipient students must be currently enrolled). Please submit your work Monday, March 18 at 8:00 a.m. in a PDF, MP4 or JPG file or link, along with a 250-word abstract. Any form of tangible art may be submitted, initially via photo or video. Please contact - Undergraduate student artists of all diverse backgrounds are invited to help us display how YOU showcase your sense of Hispanic/Latinx "Orgullo y Poder." This year's topic centers around "Icons and Symbols of the Borderland," the theme of an art exhibit coming to the Museum of Texas Tech in 2025. First, second and third place scholarship prizes will be awarded (recipient students must be currently enrolled). Please submit your work here byin a PDF, MP4 or JPG file or link, along with a 250-word abstract. Any form of tangible art may be submitted, initially via photo or video. Please contact lucinda.l.holt@ttu.edu with any questions.

Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) Essay Contest - To center undergraduates' lived experience on our HSI campus, we want to hear you! Undergraduate student writers of all diverse backgrounds are encouraged to submit essays of no more that 1000 words outlining what the HSI designation means to them as well as their vision for a truly Hispanic-serving campus. The essay prompts and formatting guidelines may be found here . First, second and third place scholarship prizes will be awarded (recipient students must be currently enrolled). Please submit your essay in Word document format here by Monday, March 18 at 8:00 a.m. Please contact jarett.lujan@ttu.edu with any questions.

This program is proudly sponsored by the Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication, the Office of Campus Access & Engagement, and the Department of Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures. Scholarship winners will be announced at the 9th Hispanic/Latinx Research & Creativity Symposium on Thursday, March 28, 2024. We are proud to celebrate Texas Tech University's status as a Hispanic Serving Institution by highlighting our talented undergraduate student artists and writers.

