The Performing Arts Research Lab (PeARL) at Texas Tech is looking for participants for a horror film experiment. Participants should be at least 18 years old, citizens or permanent residents of the US, and have no history of physical/psychological conditions that could pose a risk to their health if they are startled or mildly frightened.

The experiment will take about 60 minutes and involves watching short, non-graphic but potentially startling excerpts from horror films and responding to questions.

You will be compensated $15 for your time.

This work has been certified by the TTU Institutional Review Board and is supervised by Dr. David Sears in the School of Music at Texas Tech. No risks are associated with this research. Your confidentiality and anonymity for serving in this experiment will be protected. The lab also follows strict COVID-19 protocols.

If you are interested, please contact ttupearl2@gmail.com