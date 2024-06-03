Join us for lunch and 2 presentations. The first presentation features Creative Writing student Jeffrey Ostraff’s “Death Masks and Memory as Flash Essays,” in which he will discuss death masks and memorialization as an approach to writing flash/snapshot essays. The second presentation will feature English Prof Dr. Cordelia Barrera’s ecocritical discussion of novelist Helena Maria Viramontes’s use of landscape and memory to embed a wider moral and ethical framework attuned to an ecological consciousness based in Mexican American’s traditional cultural and ecological knowledge. A Q & A follows the discussion Posted:

