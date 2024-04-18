GVA 2024 Awards Reception is scheduled for Thursday, April 18. With the support of offices and the colleges across the University, we have offered more than 50 Global Academic Achievement Scholarships. The Global Vision Awards stand as a prestigious accolade, honoring faculty and staff at Texas Tech University and community partners who have undertaken extraordinary efforts to expand our global engagement and the university's global image. Established in 2003, the awards show appreciation for each winner's generosity and continued support of Texas Tech's work to become more globally connected. The. With the support of offices and the colleges across the University, we have offered more than 50 Global Academic Achievement Scholarships.

2/27/2024



Carolina Arellanos



Email: carolina.arellanos@ttu.edu



International Affairs



Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 4/18/2024



Location: International Cultural Center Hall of Nations



